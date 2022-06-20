Original plans for 'Posedown' featuring Bobby Lashley allegedly changed

The closing segment of RAW last week, the unique 'Posedown' featuring Bobby Lashley and Theory, was reportedly not the initial plan by WWE. Former 24/7 Champion R-Truth was reportedly pitched initially for the main event of RAW.

Lashley won the 'flex-off' between him and Theory. Theory, unhappy about the loss, squirted Lashley on the face with a bottle of oil. The segment garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world.

Based on a recent report by Fightful Select, the original pitch for the main event was to involve R-Truth with several props to add comedic elements to the closing segment.

Bobby Lashley sent Theory a warning after interrupting him on RAW

On the RAW after Hell in a Cell, Theory interrupted the former WWE Champion's address to fans. Bobby Lashley challenged Theory to put his title on the line, which the latter refused. Theory attempted to take a selfie with The All-Mighty but was thrown out of the ring.

Later on RAW Talk, Lashley sent the US Champion a stern warning. It led to a feud between the two, highlighting Lashley's interest in winning the US Title once again:

"The kid looks great, he's been wrestling. He's been killing it. Then he comes to me. The decisions we make in wrestling and this is just a bad decision for him. It's not the time... Kid, you have two options: turn away or turn back and bring me the title... I guess if he wants to step up for me, I've got a new title to go for... I'd say fully focused on kicking his a** for coming out there and interrupting me while I was talking to the audience."

Theory and Lashley haven't competed against each other yet. The youngest US Champion is vying for a match with WWE icon John Cena. It remains to be seen how the feud between Lashley and Theory progresses.

