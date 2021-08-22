Original plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns revealed - Reports

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE last night at SummerSlam. However, this was not WWE's original plan.

The main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021 saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defend his title against 16-time world champion John Cena. However, Reigns' post-match celebration was cut short as Brock Lesnar made his surprise return and confronted the Universal Champion. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman quietly retreated from the ring as The Beast Incarnate hyped the crowd.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE's original plans were for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to face each other in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The pay-per-view is set to take place in Inglewood, California in 2023.

Following Brock Lesnar's return tonight, he will face Roman Reigns this year, likely at WWE Survivor Series or the recently announced Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Possible backstage reason why Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar's surprise return at WWE SummerSlam 2021 has the entire pro-wrestling world talking about him. The Beast Incarnate last appeared for WWE in the main event of WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast hinted that Brock Lesnar's return tonight was WWE's answer to CM Punk's AEW debut the night before on Rampage. CM Punk's return to pro-wrestling and signing with AEW is huge. However, WWE countered all that hype to a great extent with Brock Lesnar coming back and having a massive confrontation against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Fans are excited to see the feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The most interesting aspect of this is Paul Heyman, who will definitely be in a dilemma as to whose side he should take now. Will he remain with the Tribal Chief or turn on him and go back to The Beast Incarnate?

