Original plans involving Sasha Banks on WWE SmackDown revealed - Reports

Sasha Banks was slated to compete on the latest episode of SmackDown against Rhea Ripley but plans changed.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Naomi faced Rhea Ripley in a singles match. The two women had a back and forth encounter with Banks and Liv Morgan at ringside. The Nightmare defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions to emerge victorious.

According to Fightful Select, Sasha Banks was scheduled to face Rhea Ripley in the internal rundowns, but she was replaced by her current tag team partner, Naomi. However, a possible reason for Banks being pulled from the match is not yet known.

Boss & Glow are set to defend their titles against LIV FOR BRUTALITY on Monday Night RAW.

Sasha Banks wants to keep making history in WWE

Sasha is one of the most inspirational superstars in WWE. She has made history more than once and continues to achieve success in the company. Main-eventing WrestleMania isn't the only thing that The Legit Boss wants to be known for.

During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, she stated that her goal for 2022 is to headline a premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

“The rest of the year, I just want to continue to keep on shaking the table,” Sasha Banks said. “I want to keep on making history. I think for myself, I would love to main event a pay-per-view in Saudi. I would love for the Tag Team Women’s Championships to be represented over there and in the main event. The main event of any pay-per-view representing these is just the goal of 2022, and I think me and Naomi can accomplish that for sure.”

The Legit Boss and Naomi captured the tag titles at WrestleMania Sunday, where they made history by becoming the first-ever black WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They'll look to retain the gold on Monday Night RAW.

