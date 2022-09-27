Original plans for Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross from WWE SmackDown revealed - Reports

A new report suggests Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre had a different ending from their encounter on WWE SmackDown.

The Chosen One came quite close to defeating The Tribal Chief in his home Kingdom to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, since that loss, he has had to fend off a barrage of attacks from Karrion Kross, who seems adamant about making a name for himself following his big return at the expense of the Scottish Warrior.

Over the past few weeks, the two heavyweights have been going at each other on the blue brand. Last week, Drew McIntyre and Kross came face-to-face, and The Chosen One whipped Kross with a strap. During the brawl, Scarlett created a fireball to distract McIntyre, allowing Kross to take advantage of the situation.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the original plans were very different from the ending of SmackDown. In the original plans, Scarlett was supposed to use fire paper and blind McIntyre. After the planned fireball, doctors and medical experts were supposed to check on McIntyre.

Unfortunately, Scarlett reportedly missed the mark and the two superstars improvised the segment by continuing their brawl. In the end, she hit McIntyre with a low blow that allowed Kross to put him in a Kross Jacket to end the segment. This sets up a Strap match between the two for Extreme Rules.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have previously used firepaper on former WWE NXT Champion

In 2020, Kross signed with the company where he began working for the Black and Gold brand. After a few weeks, he faced Tommaso Ciampa and squashed him in a match at NXT TakeOver In Your House 2020.

The same year, Keith Lee made history when he ended Adam Cole's reign as the NXT Champion while he was the North American Champion. He became the first double champion in NXT's history.

Karrion Kross was Keith Lee's first feud as the NXT Champion. During their rivalry, Scarlett used a firepaper during their contract signing for the match. Lee was taken by doctors, medical staff and his fiance Mia Yim to close the segment.

The two superstars met at NXT TakeOver XXX where Lee lost his title to Karrion Kross. During the match, Kross dislocated his shoulder and vacated the title four days later.

