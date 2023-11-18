Santos Escobar shares bold two-word message following WWE SmackDown betrayal

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar recently shared a bold message with the fans on social media.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Santos Escobar got into a scuffle with fellow LWO member Rey Mysterio after Carlito's loss against Bobby Lashley in a singles match. It resulted in Escobar turning on the WWE Hall of Famer. He brutally attacked the former United States Champion. The 39-year-old appears to have left the faction following the events of the latest SmackDown.

Santos Escobar recently took to his Instagram account to share a bold message. The Mexican superstar posted a photograph of himself making his way to the ring in his LWO gear, holding the Mexican national flag. He declared that he was alone once again.

"Alone again," Escobar wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

With Rey Mysterio out of action due to his recent knee surgery, it will be interesting to see what direction Escobar takes until the former World Champion returns. He might feud with other members of the LWO, starting with Carlito, as the latter called him out for costing Mysterio the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Rey Mysterio appreciated Santos Escobar before facing him in a title match

Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory to become the United States Champion on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. It was Santos Escobar, however, who was scheduled to challenge Theory for the title. But a perfectly executed sneak attack from the champion before the match stopped Escobar from competing. Mysterio replaced his LWO partner and won the championship.

Rey Mysterio defended the title against Escobar on the September 29 episode of the Friday night show. An entertaining back-and-forth fight between the two ended with the champion retaining his title with a roll-up finish. Before the match, Rey Mysterio had talked about Escobar during his appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"I gotta point out first the fact that I would probably not be United States Champion if it wasn't for Santos in a way giving me the blessing to step in and face Austin for what he did. So I'm very thankful for that, very appreciative. I think the opportunity now comes for Santos to prove that he wants to climb that ladder, that he wants to become champion. So this title will be on the line this Friday, SmackDown in Sacramento. I feel ready, I'm pumped, I'm excited. I have mixed emotions," Rey Mysterio said.

The WWE Hall of Famer later dropped the title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

What are your thoughts on Santos Escobar's recent run in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

