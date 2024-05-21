Original plans for Sonya Deville's return - Reports

This week saw Sonya Deville finally return to Monday Night RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was off WWE TV for 298 days due to an ACL injury and a recent report claims that she wasn't expected to be back until mid-summer.

Before her injury, Deville had won her first championship in WWE along with Chelsea Green. She and Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team Titles last July. Unfortunately for Deville, she suffered a torn ACL and was replaced by Piper Niven as champion. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was involved in a backstage segment with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler ahead of their Fatal Four Way match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Deville offered to speak with the duo but they refused and walked on. Now, Fightful Select has reported that the returning star was not hidden and multiple sources that the outlet spoke with said that they didn't expect her to return until mid-summer.

Did Sonya Deville get married during her hiatus from WWE?

Sonya Deville has been away from WWE TV since August last year. During her hiatus, the former Women's Tag Team Champion married Toni Cassano. The two were dating for quite some time before they decided to tie the knot in February earlier this year.

The wedding was a grand affair that saw many of Deville's friends from the wrestling world come out and celebrate with her. The former WWE RAW authority figure has been quite open about her relationship with her partner on social media. She has shared many photos from the wedding and has also expressed how grateful she is for having Cassano in her life.

