OVW reportedly lands deal for "reality-based" show on major streaming platform

Former WWE Developmental Territory OVW has signed a TV deal for a reality-based project based on the promotion.

OVW, or Ohio Valley Wrestling, was one of WWE's developmental territories between 1999 and 2008. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the promotion was responsible for nurturing talents like John Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin, CM Punk, and more before they debuted on WWE's main roster. It was also the developmental territory for IMPACT Wrestling between 2011 and 2013.

According to Fightful Select, 'a reality-based show' taking audiences behind-the-scenes in the promotion will soon air. Reports suggest that the show will feature on a major streaming service between Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock.

The platform is suspected to be Netflix, given that they never outright denied the project. However, there has been no confirmation as of this writing.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that OVW has landed a deal for a reality-based show to air on a major streaming platform -- either Netflix, Hulu or Peacock.



Netflix was the only of the three services we reached out to that didn't deny the project being in the works. Fightful Select has learned that OVW has landed a deal for a reality-based show to air on a major streaming platform -- either Netflix, Hulu or Peacock.Netflix was the only of the three services we reached out to that didn't deny the project being in the works. https://t.co/LeYKvnuZLY

Further details of the reality show are yet to be revealed.

What is currently happening at OVW?

Though it's been some time since they've been a developmental brand for the likes of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling is still going strong.

The promotion is currently managed and owned by former WWE Superstar and Attitude Era legend Al Snow. He shares his duties with co-owner Dean Hill and runs the Al Snow Wrestling Academy out of their facility.

Former IMPACT Wrestling stars Jessie Godderz, and Mahabali Shera are also on the company's roster. The latter currently holds the OVW National Heavyweight Championship.

OVW Wrestling @ovwrestling



First Time Fans admitted FREE!



Thursday, May 19 at 7 PM

Davis Arena

4400 Shepherdsville Rd

Louisville, KY



🎟️ : ovwwrestling.ticketspice.com/ovw-wrestling-…



#OVWLive #AEWDynamite @DustinDJJackson has a stern challenge ahead of him TOMORROW NIGHT against @t_superior94 First Time Fans admitted FREE!Thursday, May 19 at 7 PMDavis Arena4400 Shepherdsville RdLouisville, KY🎟️ .@DustinDJJackson has a stern challenge ahead of him TOMORROW NIGHT against @t_superior94 !First Time Fans admitted FREE!Thursday, May 19 at 7 PMDavis Arena4400 Shepherdsville Rd Louisville, KY🎟️🔗: ovwwrestling.ticketspice.com/ovw-wrestling-…#OVWLive #AEWDynamite https://t.co/KHf3vfoOnA

Ohio Valley Wrestling still runs regular events at their Davis arena, the same building they used during their affiliation with WWE. It will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the new show. You can read about Dolph Ziggler comparing the promotion to NXT right here.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Angana Roy