Dolph Ziggler talks about the difference between WWE NXT and OVW

Dolph Ziggler talked about how different NXT is compared to Ohio Valley Wrestling, which used to be WWE's developmental promotion from 1999 to 2008.

Ziggler recently appeared on WWE's After the Bell podcast with RAW commentator Corey Graves and discussed NXT. He stated that the facilities and guidance provided to up-and-coming talent today compares to what he received when he first started professional wrestling in OVW.

“This facility, ridiculous. It is an Olympic training facility for up and coming developmental talent. It’s unreal. The chance that you have Shawn Michaels walking around backstage helping you figure out how to wrestle. Are you kidding me?" commented Ziggler (H/T - Wresling Headlines)

The Show-Off then recalled his tryout for WWE, and that Bobby Lashley was in the same group of prospects as him.

"I’m standing next to Bobby Lashley. Who do you think WWE will pick to be their guy? So I was like, man, this sucks.” said Dolph Ziggler (H/T -Wrestling Headlines)

The current NXT Champion then went on to talk about how back then, everyone was after everyone's spot. That even heeding anyone's advice could prove bad as the one handing out the advice might be trying to get ahead of you. This pales in comparison to today's NXT, where legends backstage only want to help incoming talent.

Dolph Ziggler will defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver.

NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler will defend his title against Bron Breakker at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2, the same day as Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The event will emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas from 1pm ET.

The champion won his title on the March 8, 2022 episode of NXT 2.0, marketed as a special episode named NXT Roadblock. He took the title from the former champion and upcoming challenger Bron Breakker in a triple-threat match after pinning Tommaso Ciampa.

