Participants for Women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches for next week's WWE Raw revealed - Reports

WWE Raw will start having qualifying matches for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next week, according to reports.

This year's edition of Money in the Bank will be held at The O2 Arena in London, England on July 1st. It will be the first premium live event in England since Insurrextion in June 2003. Clash at the Castle was held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales last year.

According to Xero News on Twitter, WWE has already started a rough draft for next week's qualifying matches for the Women's Money in the Bank. Some of the names currently listed are Becky Lynch, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark.

#BWE Mitb qualifying match competitors for raw next week early Draft (might change)BeckyChelsea GreenZoey StarksCaneice LaRaeNatalyaSonya Mitb qualifying match competitors for raw next week early Draft (might change)Becky Chelsea Green Zoey StarksCaneice LaRae Natalya Sonya#BWE

Xero News noted that these are just tentative plans and it could change by next week's episode of Raw. Lynch is expected to have a feud with Stark, who helped Trish Stratus at Night of Champions.

Meanwhile, Green and Deville are set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on this week's episode of Raw. As for Natalya, she's coming off a loss to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, while LeRae lost to Stark last week.

WWE set to hold MITB qualifying matches on Raw and SmackDown this week

With Money in the Bank only a month away, WWE will begin holding qualifying matches for both Men's and Women's MITB ladder matches. The company announced on Twitter that there will be some qualifying matches on tonight's episode of Raw.

Meanwhile, there are already two announced qualifying matches on Friday's edition of SmackDown. Zelina Vega is set to face Lacey Evans while Montez Ford and LA Knight go one-on-one after colliding in a tag team match a couple of weeks ago.

8/7c on TONIGHT on #WWERaw #MITB Qualifying Matches are set to begin! Who do you want to see in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches? 🪜8/7c on @USANetwork TONIGHT on #WWERaw:#MITB Qualifying Matches are set to begin! Who do you want to see in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches? 🪜📺8/7c on @USANetwork https://t.co/ESD6Yz7YPx

Knight is currently one of the favorites to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. He's starting to get a lot of reactions from fans in attendance, as well as online.

