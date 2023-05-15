Popular WWE Superstar to get huge push, could win Money in the Bank - Reports

LA Knight has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars right now and it could lead to a huge push later this year.

Knight continues to get huge reactions, especially at live events. He's been on the rise since his feud with Bray Wyatt at the start of 2023. There were plenty of rumors that he'd get a huge WrestleMania moment, but it didn't happen.

On the latest episode of SmackDown LowDown on Peacock, Knight mocked the Street Profits during a backstage segment that was supposed to air on SmackDown. The confrontation led to Knight teaming up with Rick Boogs to take on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for next week's show.

The WWE Universe was very unhappy with Knight being put in a random tag team match instead of continuing his rise as a singles star. However, WWE insider @BoozerRasslin (h/t WrestlingNews.co) tweeted that Knight is still in line to get a push and is one of the three contenders to win Money in the Bank.

@BoozerRasslin also reported that LA Knight's popularity among the fans has been noticed by upper management, which means he'll get his eventual push. The tag team with Rick Boogs is likely just a short-term partnership that might not even last a week.

WWE Hall of Famer praises LA Knight

There were rumors ahead of WrestleMania 39 that LA Knight could get the rub and face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the biggest event of the year. However, it didn't happen and the WWE Universe was very disappointed.

In a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Austin discussed Knight and his potential. The Texas Rattlesnake noted that he received a text message from Knight and offered him some advice.

"I got a text message from him a while back, and I'm so bad about returning calls," Austin said. "My wife gets on me about it all the time, I've got a lot of heat. But I did talk to him before that one text and I told him, 'Hey man, just make sure your cardio is supreme and go do you.'"

Stone Cold went on to praise Knight's skills on the mic and in the ring.

"That guy can talk a blue streak, he's a great worker, he's got a good look, he's got a great energy. I think he's doing great. He can ascend to a higher level, and I think he will."

At the age of 40, LA Knight is in the prime of his career and it might be the right time to give him a push. Knight can talk, wrestle, is very charismatic, and has managed to get himself cheered despite being a heel.

Would you like to see LA Knight get a push and win the Money in the Bank briefcase? Give us your answer in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes