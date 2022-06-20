Pat McAfee may compete in a match at SummerSlam - Reports

It has been reported that current SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee could possibly be competing in another wrestling match for WWE.

Since signing for the company in 2018, the NFL veteran has made sporadic in-ring appearances. He competed at WrestleMania 38, where he was victorious against Theory. With SummerSlam fast approaching, WWE is looking to stack the show's card, and Pat's mainstream popularity could bring many eyes to the product.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE may be looking to book McAfee in a match against Happy Corbin following their confrontation last Friday on SmackDown.

"It felt watching it, I don’t know this, but it felt watching it like they’re going to do McAfee and Corbin at you know, like, maybe SummerSlam." (H/T Ringside News)

After his impressive display at WrestleMania earlier in the year, the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see McAfee step back into the ring.

Pat McAfee on his match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania

Post his victory on the Grandest Stage of Them All, the SmackDown commentator's night got even more surreal as Mr. McMahon decided to face off against him in a match.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the 35-year-old explained how he felt he was in a movie when he saw Vince McMahon standing across the ring from him.

"I sat up there for a second and I looked around and I saw 76-year-old Vince McMahon taking his shirt off. I’m like, ‘is this a movie right now? Like, this has to be a simulation’." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite losing to Vince, McAfee would end up being saved from a Theory and McMahon beatdown, thanks to an assist by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far