Paul Heyman reportedly a 'fan' of former Champion and responsible for his recent push on RAW

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of Monday Night RAW and handles most of what we see on the Red brand. Heyman has always been very clear about which Superstars he wants to push and make stars out of. Some of the names that Heyman has been very high on include Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, and Ricochet.

Interestingly, Paul Heyman is reportedly also a big fan of former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa, which could be the reason for the 205 Live Superstar being featured heavily on RAW as of late.

Here is what Cagesideseats have stated:

The Observer notes that Paul Heyman is a fan of Akira Tozawa, and that could be why he’s been booked on Raw as much as he has.

Akira Tozawa was one of the 205 Live originals and has been part of the cruiserweight division since the very start. However, with the future of 205 Live uncertain, it is a blessing for Tozawa that Paul Heyman has taken a liking towards him.

Paul Heyman and his 'guys'

Paul Heyman has been very vocal regarding who he wants to be pushed. Some of the big names Heyman has championed over the years include Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Cesaro.

However, even though Tozawa has been getting a lot of screen time, his matches have not exactly converted into many victories on RAW. The Japanese Superstar is also a part of the ongoing tournament to crown the Interim Cruiserweight Champion on NXT.

The future of Akira Tozawa

With Paul Heyman using Tozawa on RAW, it remains to be seen if this push will last till WWE is working with a limited roster or if the 34-year old will be moving back to NXT and 205 Live full-time soon.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Akira Tozawa join RAW permanently? Let us know in the comments!