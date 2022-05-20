Person who will take over most of Stephanie McMahon’s duties at WWE reportedly disclosed

Stephanie McMahon recently announced on Twitter that she'll be taking a leave of absence from the majority of responsibilities at WWE to focus on her family.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Nick Khan will be taking over most of her duties. Khan serves as the president of WWE, while Stephanie is the company's chief brand officer and an on-screen authority figure. Thurston also reported that a select number of associates were notified of the news.

"Nick Khan will be taking over most of Stephanie McMahon's duties in her absence, according to multiple people at WWE. Select business partners have already been informed."

It is currently not known how long Stephanie will be gone for, but she mentioned in her announcement that she is looking forward to returning to WWE. Her husband, Triple H, recently retired from the in-ring competition due to health reasons, so her time away will allow her to focus more on her family.

Many people within WWE were taken aback by Stephanie McMahon's announcement

The announcement reportedly took many people by surprise, including those that work for WWE. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the majority of people in the company didn't hear about the news until she posted it on Twitter.

Only the people in her inner circle knew about it, and many others found out about it with the rest of the world. Numerous WWE stars reacted to the news on Twitter.

During her wrestling career, Stephanie has competed against many notable stars such as Ronda Rousey, Chris Jericho, Lita, The Rock and Brock Lesnar. She's also a former WWE Women's Champion. In her last match, she and her husband Triple H were defeated by Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey in a mixed tag team bout at WrestleMania 34.

