[Photo] Former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai spotted using crutches

Io Shirai hasn't been seen on NXT 2.0 since Stand & Deliver earlier this month in Dallas.

While many members of the WWE Universe believed this was due to the fact that the company was preparing to call her up to the main roster, recent photos taken of Shirai out in public tell a different story.

Recently released photos of The Genius of the Sky have hit social media and show Shirai sporting a walking boot and crutches. This apparent injury would certainly explain her absence on NXT 2.0 as of late.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Io appears to be in a boot and on crutches (see bottom right of first picture), makes sense why she wasn’t called up and hasn’t been on NXT Io appears to be in a boot and on crutches (see bottom right of first picture), makes sense why she wasn’t called up and hasn’t been on NXT 😔 https://t.co/GjNspM1052

Io Shirai's injury likely took place at NXT Stand & Deliver

With the news of Io Shirai's injury sweeping social media following the release of these pictures, eagle-eyed fans went back to check out the fatal four-way match for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver. In doing so, some fans have seemingly pinpointed where the potential injury took place.

As you can see in the video of the embedded tweet below. There was a point in the match where Shirai hit a moonsault off the top rope to the floor to take out Kay Lee Ray, but on the way down, she had her leg crash against the commentators' table in the process. This is very likely where the injury took place.

While The Genius of the Sky has taken part in dark matches this year before WWE SmackDown, it looks likely that her absence from NXT 2.0 isn't about her getting called up to the main roster but more due to the fact that she's currently dealing with an injury.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Most likely the spot where the injury occurred. No clue why they decided to move the announce table so close to the ring. Most likely the spot where the injury occurred. No clue why they decided to move the announce table so close to the ring. https://t.co/SIDHzl2sfj

What do you make of these photos of Io Shirai? How long do you think she'll be out with this apparent injury? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

