Plan involving John Cena unexpectedly canceled, details on his future in WWE - Reports

John Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank. He also made his return on RAW and announced that he would be appearing on SmackDown as well. It has been reported that Cena will not stick to one brand and will feature heavily on both RAW and SmackDown as well as house shows.

Though John Cena is a part-time superstar, he will be working almost as a full-time performer for a short duration to help WWE boost ticket sales for live events. The marquee match for which Cena has been brought back will take place at SummerSlam when he takes on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE initially planned to have a show on August 8th in Gainesville, FL featuring John Cena. However, the plan has been scrapped unexpectedly. Another planned event in State Farm Arena in Atlanta has also been nixed by the company.

"WWE also canceled one show Cena would have appeared on, on 8/8 in Gainesville, FL, which had 2,233 tickets out. The other cancellation, which was strange, was the 9/17 Smackdown tapings from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. After a two-day pre-sale, they had about 1,700 tickets out, which would be very little since that includes the comps," stated Dave Meltzer.

The summer of John Cena

The report gave details about which events John Cena will likely be a part of this summer. He will be part of WWE's plan to have an event in Cleveland on the 23rd of July. Here is what Dave Meltzer reported regarding Cena's schedule:

''7/24 in Pittsburgh was at press time at 6,442, 7/25 in Louisville is at 3,535, Raw on 7/26 in Kansas City is at 4,348, Smackdown on 7/30 in Minneapolis is at 6,903, 7/31 in Milwaukee is at 4,070, 8/1 in Detroit is at 6,802 and 8/2 in Chicago for Raw is at 10,559, making it the biggest advance for any WWE show aside from SummerSlam,'' noted Meltzer.

The talent will reportedly be on the road from Friday until Monday, which is likely the reason for WWE nixing plans for a show in Gainesville, FL. However, they will get Sunday off, which will be unpaid.

Edited by Kaushik Das