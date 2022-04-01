Plan for Seth Rollins' WrestleMania match against mystery opponent changed - Reports

Seth Rollins will be having a match against an opponent of Vince McMahon's choice at WrestleMania 38. Speculations suggest that this will be former AEW star, Cody Rhodes. However, The Visionary has hinted that his rival could be Shane McMahon or even John Cena.

The former WWE Champion's road to WrestleMania essentially entailed him trying to get himself a big match at the mega event. After multiple failed attempts, The Architect decided to sabotage RAW. However, Vince McMahon called him into his office and granted a match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for Seth Rollins' match to take place on WrestleMania Sunday. However, it has now been moved to Saturday.

''There were also several changes made on which day which matches would be, notably the Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes (presumably) match was moved from Sunday to Saturday, and Edge vs. AJ Styles, originally on Sunday, moved to Saturday, was moved back to Sunday,'' said Meltzer

With Rollins vs. Rhodes being added to WrestleMania Saturday, here is what the lineup looks like:

"Saturday matches are Flair vs. Rousey for the Smackdown women’s title, Rollins vs. Rhodes, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s title, Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul, Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the Smackdown tag titles, Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin and Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland.''

Who could be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent?

Dave Meltzer stated that while Cody Rhodes is almost locked in as Rollins' opponent. There is still a chance that he could back off the show. However, it's unlikely that Rhodes would go back on his word just days before WrestleMania.

WWE had initially planned for Seth Rollins to head into WrestleMania 38 as the WWE Champion. The plans were changed when Brock Lesnar became the champion instead of Rollins at Day 1. Another plan for The Messiah was for him to take on Shane McMahon at the Show of Shows, which also had to be nixed.

