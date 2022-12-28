Planned WWE return for Royal Rumble in jeopardy as big star is banned from entering the country - Reports

The Royal Rumble is known for its returns, and reports suggest WWE has a few surprises lined up for this year's show. While a few stars are expected to reappear on TV, Tyson Fury might not be able to make it to the Rumble due to complicated visa issues.

The US Sun released a comprehensive report regarding WWE's interest in getting Tyson Fury back at the Royal Rumble. However, the heavyweight boxer is barred from entering the United States due to his links with suspected Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

MTK Global, a company co-founded by Kinahan, represented Tyson Fury until it closed its operations in April 2022. Fury is one of 600 people who have been allegedly banned from stepping foot in the country, and that has seemingly derailed plans to book him on the big shows in 2023.

A source revealed that Tyson Fury is incredibly well-liked within WWE and was indeed wanted back at the Rumble. The idea was for him to build towards a match at WrestleMania 39 as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were eager to get The Gypsy King on board for another one-off celebrity program.

Here's what the source stated about the problems standing in the way of Fury's Royal Rumble appearance:

"Tyson is well loved at the WWE, and him popping up in any match, and a run to Wrestlemania would generate huge headlines and fan interest. "However his immigration status is proving tricky to deal with."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has reportedly been refused entry to the US because of his links to Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury in April when officials named him as a major figure in the KOCG (Kinahan Organised Crime Group). [According to @SundayWorld] Tyson Fury has reportedly been refused entry to the US because of his links to Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan was sanctioned by the US Treasury in April when officials named him as a major figure in the KOCG (Kinahan Organised Crime Group). [According to @SundayWorld]

WWE's legal team is working with Tyson Fury's representatives to figure out a way to resolve the immigration conundrum.

Despite arguably being the best heavyweight boxer in the world, Fury is facing massive financial losses due to all the recent legal obstacles, which also led to him Tyson missing out on fighting Jake Paul in New York City.

"Tyson and the legal team or getting this whole grey and tricky area resolved. But non-entry, quite simply put, means non-payment," added the source.

WWE could still find a way to work with Tyson Fury

Fury has not wrestled since his only in-ring contest against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel 2019. The 34-year-old last appeared at Clast at the Castle, where he played a role in the main event and was involved in a memorable post-match segment with Drew McIntyre.

It was noted that while Fury's inability to take up bookings in the United States has proved to be a nuisance, he could still show up at any show outside the country.

"It is not all bad news for Tyson because there are other options for WWE through their premium live events outside of the US," the source stated.

Triple H might continue with his efforts to get Tyson Fury at the Royal Rumble, as the promotion would love to capitalize on his mainstream appeal. If Fury does fail to have a Royal Rumble moment, fans should ideally expect him to be involved at the next Saudi Arabia event in May.

What would you like to see Tyson Fury do upon his pro wrestling return? Sound off in the comments section below.

