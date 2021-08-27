Original plans for Becky Lynch's return revealed; WWE TV network partners unhappy with SmackDown - Reports

In one of the biggest surprises of the night, Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam and dethroned Bianca Belair in quick fashion to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, the company already had plans for The Man to appear on the show, but her winning the title wasn't part of those plans.

“I was told this was not gonna be the ending, obviously," said Andrew Zarian. "She was gonna show up on this card. Becky Lynch was always gonna come out for this live crowd. That was not something that was last minute. The title change was the difference, that was something new. That was not planned…that was an adjustment, they made it and we’ll see where it goes on Friday.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Becky Lynch was revealed as Sasha Banks' replacement after it was announced by WWE that The Boss was unable to compete in her scheduled match. She's expected to begin a new feud with Bianca Belair on the blue brand for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE TV network partners are reportedly unhappy with 'stacked' SmackDown roster

The WWE SmackDown roster is absolutely stacked right now with the return of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch to the brand, who are two of the biggest stars in the entire industry right now.

They are both scheduled to make an appearance on the show this Friday night. Andrew Zarian also reported that WWE's TV network partners NBC and USA Network, which broadcast Monday Night RAW in the United States, aren't so thrilled about the news.

“There’s a little bit of an issue with NBC and the USA guys and the fact that this SmackDown roster is really stacked now,” said Zarian.

WWE SmackDown is flourishing at the moment with names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Edge. With Becky Lynch's return to the show, the blue brand will be unmatched.

Edited by Rohit Mishra