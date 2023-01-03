Plans for Cody Rhodes' WWE return have reportedly changed

Recent reports have suggested that WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes' eventual return may not include a surprise appearance. Instead, it could likely be a series of vignettes leading to a pre-announced comeback.

The American Nightmare has not competed in a WWE ring since June 2022 at Hell in a Cell. He picked up a pectoral injury a few days before his match against Seth Rollins at the event. However, ever the trooper and determined entertainer, Rhodes chose to battle through the pain and emerged victorious.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning on airing a series of videos showcasing Rhodes' road to recovery.

"So I had always figured that Cody Rhodes' return would be a surprise at the Royal Rumble, but it is absolutely not going to be. They’re going to they’re doing a multipart series, building up his return. So there you go. He’s evidently slotted in a high place at Wrestlemania." (H/T NODQ.com)

After making his surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 38 last year, fans are hoping that Rhodes will be in tip-top shape for 2023's Show of Shows. The mega event is set to take place in early April.

Former WWE star believes Cody Rhodes can become world champion

Since returning to WWE, the former AEW executive has made it clear that his goal is to win the Undisputed Universal Championship in honor of his late great-father, Dusty Rhodes. However, to do so, he will have to beat the current champion, Roman Reigns, who has held the gold for more than 850 days.

Speaking on his show, the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Broken One picked Rhodes as the one to eventually dethrone Reigns.

"I’m gonna go with Cody, man," Matt Hardy said. (01:19:40 onward)

Cody Rhodes has won the tag title and the Intercontinental Championship during his WWE career. However, the world title is yet to be bestowed upon him.

How and when would you like to see Cody Rhodes make his WWE return? Let us know in the comments section below.

