Plans for current WWE Champion heading into Saudi Arabia

WWE has always had an interesting way of planning for the future and this could be the start of a little change in that direction.

According to Ringside News, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to main-event the Saudi Arabia premium live event in May after WrestleMania. The name of the show is expected to be labeled "WrestleMania Backlash".

A member of the creative team did point out that there has been no discussion with the members of Saudi Arabia on who will be headlining the show as the company is "not there yet" with those plans.

Will Roman Reigns still be the double champion that he has been for almost a full year now? Only time will tell.

What will Roman Reigns be doing before we get to WWE Wrestlemania: Backlash?

Roman Reigns has been doing incredibly well throughout his championship reign with both title belts. He is set to defend his Undisputed Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event against former Bloodline member Sami Zayn, who turned on the group after the main event of the Royal Rumble.

If he is able to win that match and retain his titles, he will have to face 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. There are definitely a bunch of different ways that the Head of the Table can go from now until the Saudi Arabia trip.

Reigns won the Universal Championship back at Payback 2020 in a No Holds Barred triple threat match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He captured the WWE title at WrestleMania 38 Night 2 against Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns remain the Undisputed Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania: Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

