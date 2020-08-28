Plans to induct WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 reportedly revealed

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to change lots of its plans this year including the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony usually takes place during WrestleMania weekend. With all the protocols in place, WWE postponed WrestleMania 36 and still hasn't conducted it.

In a massive news update, WrestleVotes reported that WWE planned to hold the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony at SummerSlam initially when they expected fans to return to live events. Unfortunately, that was not the case. With WWE's introduction of the "ThunderDome," fans aren't expected to be back until at least November. The plans are now to induct the Class of 2020 as the Class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37 weekend.

WWE’s plan regarding the 2020 Hall of Fame was to do it at a corresponding PPV once fans returned, ideally SummerSlam. That obviously didn’t happen. With no fans until November at the earliest, the plan is now to induct the 2020 class as the class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37.

WWE’s plan regarding the 2020 Hall of Fame was to do it at a corresponding PPV once fans returned, ideally SummerSlam. That obviously didn’t happen. With no fans until November at the earliest, the plan is now to induct the 2020 class as the class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 27, 2020

WWE Hall of Fame - Class of 2020

The following WWE Superstars and factions will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

New World Order (nWo) - "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman

Batista

The Bella Twins - Brie Bella and Nikki Bella

John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL)

The British Bulldog

Jushin "Thunder" Liger

WWE Hall of Fame 2020 was originally scheduled to take place on April 2, 2020, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Batista recently posted the following picture of what was supposed to be his WWE Hall of Fame attire.

Well this would’ve been my @wwe #HOF tux but now it’s going to be my @dunemovie red carpet tux. Hopefully🙏🏼Anyway!! One way or another this bad boy is getting some flash bulb attention cuz it’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥 can’t do anything about the gorilla in it.😂 It is what it is🤷🏻‍♂️#DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/5vt3kOkoJu — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 7, 2020

If WWE does induct the Class of 2020 next year, new inductees will be unlikely for next year.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates on the situation.