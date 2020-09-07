Plans for Jeff Hardy at Clash Of Champions reported

A few weeks back, Jeff Hardy beat AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown to begin his fifth reign as Intercontinental Champion in the WWE. On the following week, after a successful Title defence against Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy was confronted by Sami Zayn. Now, the Intercontinental Championship picture is messed up because many Superstars are in the mix. WWE has possibly straightened out the plan for the Title for the upcoming Clash Of Champions PPV.

Sami Zayn made his return to WWE TV after four months on the episode of WWE SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam. Zayn held his version of the Intercontinental Championship in his hands when he confronted Jeff Hardy.

When Sami Zayn decided to not compete during the COVID-19 pandemic back in April, WWE decided to crown a new Intercontinental Champion through a tournament.

The Intercontinental Championship Tournament featured King Corbin, Elias, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Daniel Bryan and Gulak. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan faced off in the finals of the tournament. The Phenomenal One won the tournament, winning the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in WWE.

Jeff Hardy to defend Intercontinental Championship at Clash Of Champions

Now, with Sami Zayn claiming that he is the Intercontinental Champion since he never lost the Championship, WWE plans on including him in the Title picture. AJ Styles is yet to receive his rematch for the Intercontinental Championship after he lost it to Jeff Hardy a few weeks ago.

On the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE's possible plans for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash Of Champions. According to him, Jeff Hardy will defend his Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Sami Zayn and AJ Styles at the WWE PPV in September.

While WWE hasn't officially announced this match, the possibility of it happening is quite plausible. However, WWE has announced two matches for Clash Of Champions. At the PPV, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against The Viper, Randy Orton. Also, at the PPV, the newly crowned Universal Champion, Roman Reigns will defend the Title against his cousin Jey Uso.