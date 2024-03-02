Plans for major match at upcoming WWE show were scrapped at the last minute - Reports

A major match for an upcoming WWE event was reportedly canceled at the last minute. This was a supposedly planned bout between NXT Superstars Fallon Henley and Blair Davenport.

After being part of a faction with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley made the bold decision to go solo. Since then, she has not looked back. Henley has found herself in some big matches and the future looks promising for the young NXT star.

Blair Davenport made a huge splash when she returned to WWE TV. While the immediate future for her looked bright, her star power has seemingly fizzled out in recent months due to her lackluster booking.

Given the position that these two women have, it's only fitting that they square up against each other and it seems like that was the plan for WWE NXT Roadblock. Fightful Select is confirming that Davenport and Henley were supposed to have a segment that set up a match between the two women for NXT Roadblock. However, that segment was removed due to time constraints and it doesn't look like that match will be happening any time soon.

WWE Superstar Blair Davenport recently got engaged

While Davenport's professional career might be stalling a bit, it looks like her personal life is picking up. Davenport has been dating Josh Terry, better known as Riley Osborne, since 2022. Riley Osborne is currently a wrestler on the WWE NXT roster and he is a part of the popular Chase University faction.

After spending these past couple of years together, Blair took to social media to announce that she was engaged to her beau.

"I said yes! (ring emoji, heart emoji)," wrote Blair.

Check out her Instagram post below:

It's good to hear that Davenport and Riley Osborne are set to tie the knot and fans hope to see that happen very soon.

What are your thoughts on Blair Davenport and Fallon Henley's match getting canceled? Sound off in the comments section.

