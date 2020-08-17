Plans for Otis cashing in the MITB briefcase reported

Otis is possibly the biggest breakout star of 2020 so far. Since WrestleMania season, the Heavy Machinery member has been on a magical run. Otis not only won a match at WrestleMania but also won the heart of his long time crush, Mandy Rose. After WrestleMania, Otis contested for the MITB briefcase at Money In The Bank, winning the match and a shot at the Universal Championship whenever he sees fit.

When will Otis cash-in the MITB briefcase?

Sportskeeda's very own, Tom Colohue, did his usual RAW Preview as he does every week. After the preview, he takes up fans questions and answers them to the best of his knowledge. You catch the entire session in the video below.

During the session, a fan asked Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist whether he had any information on when Otis would cash in the MITB briefcase that he won over three months ago.

Tom Colohue answered the question saying that he didn't know when Otis would cash in. He further stated that the Otis cashing in his MITB briefcase angle had been written at least three times to his knowledge. Colohue went on to say that WWE officials aren't sure how they would do it. So, it looks like Otis will hold on to the MITB briefcase for a while.

Since winning the Money In The Bank briefcase, Otis did hint at a cash-in on the episode of WWE SmackDown after Money In The Bank. On the episode, Otis and Braun Strowman teamed up to face The Miz and John Morrison.

After his team was victorious, Otis had Braun Strowman distracted by his peach, Mandy Rose. At that moment, Mr. MITB hinted at blindsiding the Universal Champion and cashing in his briefcase for a chance to capture the Title. The moment didn't come to fruition because Strowman realized what was going on in Otis' mind and quickly shifted his attention to the briefcase holder.

Since winning the MITB briefcase and the heart of Mandy Rose, Otis has been seen spending a lot of quality time with Rose on dates and backstage. Heading into SummerSlam, Mandy Rose will go one on one with Sonya Deville in a Hair vs Hair Match.