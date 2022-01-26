Plans for Seth Rollins scrapped last-minute this week on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE RAW saw a lot of changes before the show went on the air last night.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the number one contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, was supposed to be featured on commentary in a match on the show but it ended up not happening at the last minute.

While it is unknown which match Rollins was supposed to be on commentary for, it would make the most sense for him to be ringside for Kevin Owens' match against Damian Priest for the United States Championship. A match that Owens won by disqualification due to Priest ignoring the referees' instructions.

Carmella was supposed to face Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Another last-minute change came in the form of Bianca Belair's opponent last night. Before WWE RAW began, plans called for Belair to go one-on-one with Carmella.

Instead, Carmella was swapped with her partner Queen Zelina. This led to the former being placed in the six-woman tag later in the evening in which she quickly tapped out to Rhea Ripley.

Sapp states the reason for the swap between Carmella and Queen Zelina is unknown. It's unlikely we'll find out why the two women changed matches.

WWE is also big on featuring their "Rumble By The Numbers" package leading into the Royal Rumble event, but the one that was scheduled to air on RAW last night didn't air and was put on WWE's social media accounts instead.

By all accounts, last night's episode of RAW was positively received overall, so these changes probably wouldn't have had any lasting impact on last night's show.

What do you make of all these changes to RAW last night? Are you disappointed that some of these things didn't happen? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

