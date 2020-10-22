Plans for WWE's massive push for Elias revealed

Elias has had a tough year due to his injury-related hiatus coupled with the other creative changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Things are finally looking up for 'The Drifter'; however, as he returned to WWE TV on RAW and is currently scheduled for a match against Jeff Hardy at Hell in a Cell.

The match at Hell in a Cell could very well be the beginning of a long and potentially fruitful push for Elias. A new report from Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes has revealed WWE's big plans for the 4-time 24/7 Champion.

WWE has a massive push in store for Elias

The report states that the WWE management views Elias 'as a staple of the Red brand going forward.' Elias will be pushed as one of the top guys on RAW, and the decision to draft him to RAW was seen as a 'no-brainer.' The move is designed to benefit RAW as well as Elias' career.

The WWE officials trust Elias to deliver entertaining segments whenever he is given the time to showcase his skills. This explains why Elias was afforded a considerable amount of time for his concert on RAW's last episode, which also had great production value. It's clear as day that WWE is also willing to financially back Elias' gimmick on TV.

Elias moving to RAW also allows WWE to give his segments more time as the company has a three-hour show to fill. SmackDown being a compact two-hour offering, limits the scope of WWE's booking decisions.

Elias is considered a top talent who can very well break into the main event scene with the right amount of exposure, and he will be given the platform to rise to the occasion.

The report added that WWE 'relies on Elias to fill any slot time-wise,' and him being drafted to RAW also opens up the possibility of having lengthier musical performances and promos.

Elias has managed to get into the good books of the WWE higher-ups, and his future indeed looks bright.

Elias recently caught up with Ryan Boman for a Sportskeeda Exclusive, and the former NXT Superstar spoke about several topics, including his injury layoff, feud with Jeff Hardy, his upcoming album, long-terms career goals, Brock Lesnar and more.

Elias has bags of charisma and a gimmick that can genuinely be a main event act if given the time to flourish. With WWE's backing, the sky is the limit for Elias.

Are you excited about Elias getting a big push in the WWE?