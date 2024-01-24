Popular 16-year veteran considered "most deserving star" to win WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

A WWE veteran who has been in professional wrestling for almost 16 years is considered the "most deserving star" to win this year's Royal Rumble, according to a recent report.

The 2024 Royal Rumble is only three days away, with 30 men and 30 women clashing in the classic gimmick match to earn their main event spot for WrestleMania 40 for a coveted championship of their choice.

As of this writing, eight male superstars have been declared for the Rumble match: CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, and Damian Priest.

For the 30-woman Rumble match, only four female WWE stars have declared their spot: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Bayley.

With that being said, the latest report from Sports Illustrated suggests that the Damage CTRL leader is considered to be the most deserving star in the female division to win the 2024 Royal Rumble. Not only that but The Role Model is also set to earn the prime WrestleMania 40 spot:

"Bayley is the most deserving star on that roster for a Royal Rumble win/prime WrestleMania spot, and her time is coming." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Expand Tweet

A wrestling veteran also believes WWE will book Bayley to win the Women's Royal Rumble

A pro wrestling veteran, Matt Morgan, recently stated that he thinks the Stamford-based promotion will book The Damage CTRL leader to win this year's 30-woman Rumble match.

Even since Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, she has yet to win a gold for the group. Many believe that her teammates will betray her sooner or later ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan speculated that the 34-year-old WWE star would emerge victorious at Royal Rumble for the first time in her career.

"Oh, that's so way up in the air. Bayley," he said.

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if the 16-year veteran goes on to win this year's 30-woman Rumble bout only to challenge IYO SKY for the title if the Damage CTRL group backstabs her.

Do you want to see Bayley win the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.