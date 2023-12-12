Popular NXT star expected to be at WWE RAW - Reports

A popular NXT star is expected to be at tonight's WWE RAW tapings.

This week's edition of the red brand will be taking place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. CM Punk is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW to announce which brand he intends to sign with.

Drew McIntyre is also set to compete tonight in a singles match against Jey Uso. Becky Lynch will be in action against Nia Jax, and Shinsuke Nakamura will square off against Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of tonight's show, PW Insider has reported that NXT star Von Wagner is in town for tonight's RAW tapings. It was not confirmed as to why Wagner is expected to be at tonight's RAW tapings, but it was noted that he is likely there to work a match during the tapings for WWE Main Event.

Expand Tweet

Adam Pearce intends to sign CM Punk tonight on WWE RAW

RAW GM Adam Pearce has already informed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins that he intends to sign CM Punk to an exclusive RAW contract.

Punk made his stunning return to the company last month at Survivor Series in Chicago. The controversial star was fired by All Elite Wrestling on September 2 following a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In 2023.

However, Punk remained a daily topic of conversation amongst wrestling fans following being let go by All Elite Wrestling. His return has already brought in astounding numbers for the promotion, and fans are excited to see what is next for the 45-year-old.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis signed Randy Orton to an exclusive contract on the blue brand by promising him an opportunity at revenge on The Bloodline for taking him out last year. It will be interesting to see what Pearce has to offer Punk later tonight.

Expand Tweet

WWE's product is incredibly successful at the moment, and it appears that the company's next generation of stars is set to arrive on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Von Wagner tonight and if the NXT star will show up during RAW.

Would you like to see Von Wagner appear on tonight's episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.