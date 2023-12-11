Adam Pearce to make CM Punk an offer he can't refuse on RAW? Exploring potential twist

Adam Pearce could be getting ready to make CM Punk an offer he cannot refuse on WWE RAW.

Pearce was promoted to the official RAW General Manager after Triple H announced that Nick Aldis would be taking over as SmackDown GM in October. The two authority figures have already entered into a competition with each other, as Nick Aldis was able to sign Randy Orton to an exclusive SmackDown contract following his return.

CM Punk has announced that he will be declaring which brand he intends to sign with tomorrow night on RAW. Adam Pearce has already informed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins that he intends to sign Punk to the red brand and could approach Punk with an offer that he may not be able to refuse.

Punk stated this past Friday night on SmackDown that he is back to finish what he started and finally main event WrestleMania. He asked fans if they would like to see him throw 29 other superstars over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble, and they loudly cheered on SmackDown.

RAW GM Adam Pearce could tell CM Punk tomorrow night that he would not have to win the Royal Rumble match to ensure a main event spot at WrestleMania. Pearce could inform Punk that if he signs with RAW, he will become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Instead of having to outlast 29 other superstars in the Royal Rumble match, Punk could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Premium Live Event in January.

If Punk wins the title at Royal Rumble, he could potentially walk into the main event of WrestleMania 40 as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Former WWE writer suggests interesting storyline for CM Punk

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested a wild storyline for CM Punk and his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran suggested that Punk poke fun at his tumultuous exit from All Elite Wrestling by establishing a disciplinary committee on television.

Punk was fired by AEW President Tony Khan in September after a disciplinary committee, including Bryan Danielson, unanimously recommended that he be fired. Vince Russo suggested that AJ Lee return to WWE television as the "female version of the disciplinary committee."

"Also, bro, say for whatever reason, AJ Lee doesn't want to work or wrestle anymore. He names her the female version of the disciplinary committee, and she rules over all the women. Oh my god, bro! They could get such heat; it would be phenomenal." [From 07:41 to 07:59]

CM Punk's return to the company has captivated the WWE Universe and has now made a lot of dream matches possible. It will be interesting to see which WWE brand CM Punk decides to sign with tomorrow night on RAW.

