CM Punk could get major heat by bringing a legendary star back to WWE after 9 years for an unexpected role, veteran claims (Exclusive)

Now that CM Punk is back and ready for many incredible creative options, WWE seemingly has a potential goldmine.

Vince Russo recently pitched an idea where CM Punk gets AJ Lee back in the WWE but in a different avatar.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke in detail about how WWE can make CM Punk the head of a disciplinary committee, an apparent shot at AEW, where Punk was let go by a similar team led by Bryan Danielson.

Punk becoming an authority-like figure would make him a big heel on WWE TV, as his new job would involve issuing fines on talents. Russo said WWE can take Punk's act one step further by getting AJ Lee back.

Lee is considered a legendary figure in women's wrestling who was forced to retire nearly nine years ago when she left WWE. Even if she doesn't compete, Punk can have her as the disciplinary committee head of the women's division while he presides over the men.

The power couple could get huge heat if WWE decides to go down that path, as Russo mentioned below:

"Also, bro, say for whatever reason, AJ Lee doesn't want to work or wrestle anymore. He names her the female version of the disciplinary committee, and she rules over all the women. Oh my god, bro! They could get such heat; it would be phenomenal." [From 07:41 to 07:59]

Vince Russo says CM Punk can also have a 'legal council'

Considering that CM Punk himself returned to WWE after several years, everything about The Second City Saint, primarily from a booking standpoint, seems fresh in the company.

Vince Russo firmly believed that the disciplinary committee angle had a lot of merit as it could be used to spotlight other superstars.

The former WWE head writer proposed that Punk have a legal council to support him, which could also be somewhat like a heel faction. WWE is always finding ways to elevate new talents, and if they really want to establish an up-and-coming heel, booking them alongside CM Punk and possibly a returning AJ Lee would be ideal.

"That would be so great. And bro, if you want to make more heels?" said Russo. "He has a legal council of whatever heels you want that to be. You can have a field day with that (head of security, etc.)." [From 09:42 to 10:00]

Would you like to see AJ Lee follow her husband back into the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

