Popular on-screen personality fired from WWE - Reports 

Earlier today, it was reported that WWE had released a bunch of backstage personnel from the company. Now, as per a new report by PWInsider, broadcast personality Ryan Pappolla was one of the unfortunate ones to have lost their jobs.

Christine Lubrarno, who served as WWE's Vice President of Creative Writing Operations, was also among the employees cut by the company. Though it wasn't clear which other personnel were let go, PWInsider is now reporting that the cuts also included Pappolla, who previously hosted The Bump on YouTube.

Prior to his exit, Ryan Pappolla had been hosting a few shows for the promotion's Twitch channel. The report also mentioned that Pappolla, who had been with the company for close to a decade, was well-liked behind the scenes. He has yet to issue any statement on his departure at the time of writing this article.

Ever since the news of the backstage cuts became public, fans have been fearing that this could extend to talents underutilized by the Triple H-led creative team also being shown the door by the Stamford-based company.

It's safe to say the fear will prevail for a few more weeks, as post-WrestleMania season is usually the time when WWE makes its annual roster cuts.

