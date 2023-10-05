Popular RAW faction to join Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on SmackDown this week - Reports

Cody Rhodes announced on the latest episode of RAW that he will be appearing on SmackDown this week along with Jey Uso. Ahead of their title match, another RAW faction could join them on SmackDown.

PWInsider has reported that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso aren't the only RAW stars appearing on SmackDown this week. They stated that even Alpha Academy could be set to join them on the blue brand:

"Alpha Academy - Chad Gable, Otis and Maxine are also scheduled to be at the taping, PWInsider.com has learned."

Expand Tweet

Alpha Academy has been one of the fastest-rising groups in all of WWE. Chad Gable's feud with Gunther made him a more prominent superstar, with many calling for him to begin a singles run.

However, Maxxine Dupri's addition has been a success, and although Gable and Otis lost to Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium, they have a great deal of momentum on their side.

Will Cody Rhodes capture tag team gold after a decade at Fastlane 2023?

As for Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, there is a chance that they could be going from old enemies to tag team champions.

Cody's last run as tag team champion was with his brother a decade ago, while Jey Uso has been a multi-time, record-breaking titleholder.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the duo overcomes The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest to have a title reign, although there isn't any actual reason why they should be champions in the first place.

With Dominik Mysterio regaining his NXT North American Championship within days, it looks like The Judgment Day has a firm grip on several of WWE's titles right now - something that doesn't happen too often with factions.

Will Cody and Jey manage to become Champions at Fastlane? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!