Popular WWE RAW star set to appear on SmackDown - Reports

A popular WWE RAW star is rumored to be appearing on tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's edition of the blue brand is the final show ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.

According to a new report from PW Insider, former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has been spotted backstage at tonight's episode of SmackDown. The 30-year-old lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley during RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this month. The report noted that it is unclear what Morgan will be doing on tonight's show.

Liv Morgan had an impressive reign as Women's World Champion before being dethroned earlier this month. Nia Jax ambushed Rhea Ripley during this past Monday's episode of RAW and will be challenging The Eradicator for the title tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jax was previously the WWE Women's Champion, but Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the title on the January 3 episode of SmackDown.

Former WWE writer believes Liv Morgan should have retained her title

Vince Russo recently claimed that Liv Morgan should have retained the Women's World Championship on RAW earlier this month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo stated that Rhea Ripley is very popular and does not need the title to help her popularity. The legend added that he would have kept the title on Morgan due to the heat she was getting from wrestling fans.

"I think Rhea [Ripley] is as popular as they think. That's why she didn't need the belt. Rhea Ripley does not need the belt. I would have kept that belt on Liv without a shadow of a doubt... I don't see any reason why they should've taken that belt off of her with the heat she's been getting," he said.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were once in a storyline relationship, but the 27-year-old betrayed her at WWE SummerSlam 2024 in favor of Liv Morgan. Dirty Dom attempted to hug Ripley after she won the title on RAW, but she decided to hit him with a low blow. Only time will tell what Morgan has planned tonight on WWE SmackDown.

