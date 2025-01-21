3 Reasons why Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is the wrong move

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax lit up the third-ever episode of WWE RAW on Netflix with an epic brawl. After The Irresistible Force attacked The Eradicator earlier in the night, the Women's World Champion surprisingly returned to ignite the massive melee. Ripley then issued a challenge for Saturday Night's Main Event, which was later made official.

This elicited mixed reactions among fans, with some excited to see the two massive stars clash while others scoffed at the idea. While Jax vs. Ripley is a match fit for any PLE card, and the duo held up the women's main event scene in 2024, one can understand the skepticism. They may light up the Frost Bank Center, but the bout seems far from the best move.

Here are three reasons why Nia Jax vs Rhea Ripley at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is a misstep on the part of Triple H and his creative team

Trending

#3: Nia Jax has more urgent unfinished business with new WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Expand Tweet

Nia Jax lost the WWE Women's Championship to former protege Tiffany Stratton on the first SmackDown of 2025. After months of teasing tension between the duo, many expected this to start a heated feud culminating at the Royal Rumble or even WrestleMania. However, since losing the title, The Irresistible Force seems more concerned with everyone but Stratton.

Jax teamed up with Candice Lerae on the blue brand to challenge Bianca Belair and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championship and is now going after Rhea Ripley. This has left fans scratching their heads as to what the plan is for the two-time women's champion regarding her unfinished business with The Buff Barbie. One can't help but feel that this move is wasting red-hot momentum.

The timing for Jax vs Ripley seems less than optimal.

#2: Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event could have been replaced with a fresher matchup

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in WWE's Women's division today. Thus, any time The Irresistible Force and Eradicator meet is a big moment, which is why they headlined Elimination Chamber 2024. Their match belongs on any PLE or network special, bringing enormous star power and spectacle with their powerhouse capabilities.

That said, Saturday Night's Main Event is their third one-on-one bout, and it's not a fresh matchup. A fresher matchup would have been more exciting for the January 25 network special. Facing someone like Dakota Kai or even Candice LeRae, Ripley could have elevated the latter while still delivering a strong match.

Booking Jax vs Ripley for star power is understandable, but there were arguably a few more exciting potential matches for the San Antonio show.

#1: Nia Jax's entry into the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble makes the match predictable

Expand Tweet

By the start of the January 20, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax was the only announced female Superstar in the Royal Rumble. The Irresistible Force had declared her Rumble intentions on the previous episode of the red brand, opening up the field for the annual 30-woman match. She would later be joined by 2024 winner Bayley, who announced her entry in a backstage segment.

Many fans are now left wondering why Jax, who is already in the Rumble, will be facing Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Just like Jey Uso on the men's side, it's difficult to see the two-time women's champion walking into the Rumble as champion. This predictability could dampen interest in the match, affecting ratings for the San Antonio show.

It would probably have served Triple H and Co. better to put The Eradicator up against someone who hasn't declared for the Rumble in the interest of intrigue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback