Popular WWE star is out with a "serious injury" - Report

WWE Superstars are gearing up for the biggest events in the company as Stand and Deliver 2024 and WrestleMania 40 are around the corner. Meanwhile, a new report states that another star is out with an injury.

In 2021, Edris Enofe started his journey with WWE when he had his first match against his current tag team partner, Malik Blade, at 205 Live. In 2022, the two stars started to team up together and mainly worked in the tag team division of NXT.

Recently, the duo lost to the team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer on NXT. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Enofe suffered a serious injury during the tag team match and won't be wrestling for a while:

"Edris Enofe suffered a serious injury on the 2/6 show when he and Malik Blade lost to Axiom & Nathan Frazer. He was on TV this week doing a promo but won’t be wrestling for a period of time."

The nature of the injury is currently unclear, but the star has assured the fans that he will be alright.

Edris Enofe once fired a subtle shot at former WWE Champion

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade have been a staple of the tag team division on WWE NXT. The two stars have come close to winning the NXT Tag Team Championships and received a few title opportunities in the past.

Enofe and Malik have showcased their dedication and loyalty to the promotion during their tenure. The former even got a tattoo of the company's logo on the chest a while back.

However, he received backlash from the fans as some believed it was a drastic step. Later, he responded to the fans and fired a subtle shot at the then-AEW Star CM Punk.

"There’s nothing wrong with getting branded tattoos!! I get a @WWE Tattoo and y’all wanna clown me.. Others get a Pepsi tattoo and y’all don’t say nothing.. okay 👍🏾"

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Enofe returns from injury.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Edris Enofe a speedy recovery from his injury.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE