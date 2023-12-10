Popular WWE star set for major promotion - Reports

WWE seems ready to promote a star after his fantastic work on NXT since late 2020.

Vic Joseph was hired by WWE in May 2017 and was assigned to Main Event. He was given additional commentary work a month later on 205 Live. Joseph has also worked for NXT UK, but his biggest accomplishment to this day was being named as play-by-play commentator for WWE RAW on September 30, 2019.

Joseph's tenure on the main roster ended four months later when he was moved from RAW and became the lead commentator for NXT on August 12, 2020. Vic has been joined by Booker T in the announce booth since October 11, 2022.

According to PWInsider, Vic Joseph is set to handle more stuff for WWE next year. People within the company have praised his work with Booker T on the developmental brand, and they are set to remain as NXT's commentary team for their move to The CW network next year.

One of the people who praised Joseph's work was Shawn Michaels, who is Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and in charge of NXT. Michaels had nothing but praise for Joseph in a recent media call, as per PWInsider.

"I'm a huge fan of Vic Joseph," Michaels said. "I think he is absolutely one of the best play by plays guys in this business, and I mean that. Vic is absolutely fantastic at his job, and I don't know a young man that works harder at that job than Vic does." [H/T: 411 Mania]

WWE recently released Vic Joseph's wife

Vic Joseph has been married to McKenzie Mitchell since last year. Despite loving the work done by Joseph, the company released his wife on December 1 after four years.

It was part of the latest round of talent cuts, which was mostly office positions.

Shawn Michaels was shocked by her release, telling the media that he didn't expect Mitchell's release. Michaels knows it's not the end for Mitchell, who is always welcome on NXT.

