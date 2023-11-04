Popular WWE Superstar signs new contract ahead of Crown Jewel - Reports

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, is around the corner. Heading into the event, a popular superstar has reportedly signed a new contract with the Stamford-based company.

The name in question is Dragon Lee. The 28-year-old made his main roster debut against Dominik Mysterio on an episode of Monday Night Raw. The two put on a great show as they fought for the NXT North American Championship. The Judgment Day member retained his title after nailing the challenger with a frog splash. Dragon Lee, however, impressed one and all in his main roster debut.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dragon Lee signed a new contract for his main roster run in WWE. The Mexican luchador initially signed with the company in December last year. He made his in-ring debut in NXT in March 2023.

Dragon Lee is considered one of the most talented luchadors of this generation. He has impressed fans and fellow wrestlers with his in-ring ability. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the star-studded roster of the Stamford-based company.

WWE Veteran Vince Russo was not pleased by Dragon Lee's knee slapping

Dragon Lee showcased his talent during his main event debut on RAW. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion gave the North American Champion Dominik Mysterio a run for his money. Although the former failed to secure a win in the match for the NXT title, he impressed the WWE Universe.

But one man who was not impressed was Vince Russo. During an episode of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran stated that the match was good. But he was not amused by Dragon Lee's overuse of knee-slapping. Russo has always been vocal about disliking wrestlers overdoing knee-slapping during kick-based offense.

"It was a good match; I'll give them this, but this Dragon Lee. The knee-slapping is too freaking much. Come on! Everybody sees it; it's too much, man!" Vince Russo said.

