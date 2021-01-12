Possible backstage reason for the romantic angle between Ric Flair and Lacey Evans

Ric Flair returned to RAW last week on Legends Night and was in Charlotte's corner during her match. However, the most noteworthy development from Ric Flair's return was his growing closeness to Lacey Evans. It has now being reported that WWE is looking to build a romantic angle between Flair and Evans on RAW.

As per Jim Ross (via Cagesideseats), WWE is looking to start more love angles in the company. This could be the reason behind two-time Hall of Famer being paired with Lacey Evans on RAW.

Last week on RAW, Lacey Evans continued to flirt with Ric Flair as he was ringside to support Charlotte Flair. The Lady of WWE even gave The Nature Boy a peck on the cheek after he helped her and Peyton Royce get a win over Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

After the match, Charlotte Flair lost her cool and berated her father to the point of telling him to go backstage. While it was believed that would be the end of the angle, this week on RAW, The Nature Boy again helped Lacey Evans pick up a win against Charlotte Flair.

What's next for Ric Flair in WWE?

It looks like Ric Flair is going to be a regular on WWE RAW once again and a possible feud between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans is on the cards. It will be interesting to see how far WWE will take the romantic angle between Flair and Evans in the coming weeks.

Ric Flair has always helped boost the ratings and an angle as controversial as his pairing with Lacey Evans is sure to grab some eyeballs.