Update on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 match plans - Reports

Reports of Cody Rhodes heading to WWE have been doing the rounds for quite a while now, so much so that fans have begun to question if it's even going to happen.

But a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed the next few days will be vital in determining Cody's WrestleMania 38 status. Looks like WWE might have plans for a Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins match afterall.

"WWE had its creative set up for a secret debut of Rhodes imminently, as in the next week or so, regarding how he was debuting and a match that has been confirmed would be with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania," Meltzer noted.

The plan was not to do anything until after the Chad Gable & Otis vs. Riddle & Randy Orton vs. Rollins & Owens tag title match, but now that is over and it’s time to get Rollins’ new program going.



Meltzer also revealed that the WWE creative team has been told to stop formulating plans for the Rollins vs Rhodes match until the latter signs his contract.

It is now up to Cody Rhodes to make a decision

HHH golden boy Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes.



It's been reported that Rhodes' deal with WWE is in a state of purgatory as of now, with him yet to make it official. The American Nightmare has several options that he could explore if he doesn't choose to sign for Vince McMahon's company, but it would be a massive opportunity missed, considering the potential feuds he can have in WWE.

Dave Meltzer has reported that the contract negotiations between Cody and WWE are still undetermined. On the Wrestling Observer Forum, Meltzer mentioned that Rhodes has a couple of opportunities set for him on the table.

“Negotiations hit a snag. He has multiple offers. He has to make a decision. WWE wants the decision made soon for obvious reasons. The ball is in his court.” H/T EWrestling News

It seems we'll have to wait a couple of days to get confirmation whether the plans for Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes go through.

