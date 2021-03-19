WrestleMania 37 could be Daniel Bryan's last one - Report

Daniel Bryan stated on SmackDown last week that WrestleMania 37 was possibly his last. While it's long been known that Bryan is looking to retire, the exact time is still not certain. However, another recent report states that it's unlikely that this will be Daniel Bryan's last WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against a red-hot Daniel Bryan at Fastlane. The match will have either Jey Uso or Edge as the special enforcer. The chances of Daniel Bryan winning the title at Fastlane are low, but fans hope he will be added to the Roman Reigns vs Edge main-event at WrestleMania.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the only way Daniel Bryan's statement on retirement could be true is if he is planning to leave WWE this year.

Bryan said that this very well could be his last WrestleMania. Unless he’s letting his contract run out at the end of this year and leaving, I don’t see any way that’s possible, because even a part-time Bryan would be part of as Mania show for years to come. But he said if this is his last one, and he never actually said for sure it was, he’s giving it everything he’s got to be in the main event.

Will Daniel Bryan main-event WrestleMania 37?

Even though Daniel Bryan has taken a backseat on SmackDown over the past few weeks and is helping Superstars like Cesaro get over, he has left no stone unturned in his current program with The Tribal Chief.

What started with a passionate promo by Bryan about deserving a shot at the Universal Championship has now turned into an intricate program between Reigns, Bryan, and Edge.

You’ll write “My Tribal Chief”. https://t.co/KID5dDB2y9 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 22, 2021

Although the current plan is to go ahead with Roman Reigns vs Edge at WrestleMania 37, there's still a chance that Bryan may be added to the mix given his popularity.