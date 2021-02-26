Possible details on WWE's big plan for Cesaro (Report)

Cesaro has been on a roll as of late on SmackDown. The Swiss Cyborg seems to be in the midst of a push and might have big things in store for him. There may be plans in place to have Cesaro feud with Roman Reigns before The Tribal Chief moves into a full-fledged program with Edge.

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns was attacked by Edge at Elimination Chamber, making it clear that the Royal Rumble winner has chosen Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a chance that Cesaro may get a payoff match against Roman Reigns. The idea will be to have Cesaro pose a legitimate threat to The Big Dog so that a match between Cesaro and Edge at WrestleMania may look probable.

Reigns is facing Edge at Mania, which either means no title match for him until then, or they do something to pay off Reigns vs. Cesaro with the idea Cesaro could win and Edge would face him, although I don’t expect people would take that so seriously.

Don't push me 'cause I'm close to the Edge

I'm tryin' not to get speared today...



Your turn pic.twitter.com/6WbasGLIOm — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 20, 2021

What could be next for Cesaro?

Cesaro has been the victim of 'start-stop' booking for most of his career. However, over the past few weeks, it looks like WWE have gotten behind the powerhouse performer and he has been pushed consistently.

Although it was believed that Cesaro would win the Elimination Chamber match at the PPV and go on to face Roman Reigns, it was his friend Daniel Bryan who ended up winning the match.

I let you open my show, but you’re not going to close it. #Smackdown https://t.co/f5o0uAXkum — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2021

There could be a retribution angle that sees Cesaro going after Roman Reigns or Daniel Bryan helping Cesaro get a shot at the Universal Championship. Even if Cesaro does get a shot at the Universal Championship, it is unlikely that he will win the match, but it will definitely help propel him into the top card.