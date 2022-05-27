Possible lineup for WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament reportedly revealed after Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

In the aftermath of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on RAW, the pair were stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Shortly after, WWE confirmed that a tournament would be hosted to crown the new champions.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the potential teams for the tournament have now been revealed. Per Dave Meltzer, the teams competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Carmella & Zelina:

“Regarding the tag team titles, there will be a tournament. There have been different pitches made. At least two involved a four-team tournament. In one, the four names are Natalya & Shayna Baszler, Tamina & Dana Brooke, Nikki ASH & Doudrop and Carmella & Zelina (even though they already broke up).” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently gave his take on WWE's attitude towards Sasha Banks and Naomi

Bill Apter recently shared his honest take on WWE's attitude towards Sasha Banks and Naomi after they recently walked out on RAW.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast, he said WWE is turning the walkout into a big issue:

"My take on this is that, first of all, a lot of people are thinking that Naomi really did not want to walk out. She was kind of pushed to go along with her tag team partner. I think what the WWE is doing is very unlike what they used to do where they would just mention that Sasha Banks and Naomi have left WWE and there will be a tournament. What they're doing actually, is they're making a very big issue of this for the tournament to take place. I don't think it's cheeky at all."

Check out the full video below:

The duo, known as Boss 'n' Glow, handed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to John Laurinaitis before sending the wrestling world into a frenzy with their walkout.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh