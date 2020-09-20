Possible outcome of WWE Draft reported

Last month, Triple H confirmed that the WWE Draft would take place sometime this year. A recent rumor suggests that the WWE Draft will take place sometime in October, but nothing official has been stated by WWE. The WWE Draft is the time when Superstars are moved around between RAW and SmackDown.

What will happen during the WWE Draft?

The WWE Draft will be an exciting time for the WWE Universe. The event gives the WWE a chance to stir the roster up and create fresh feuds heading into the new year.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AJ Styles will move from SmackDown to RAW. The reason for the move is speculated to be the presence of Paul Heyman on SmackDown. It is no secret that AJ Styles isn't on good terms with Paul Heyman.

AJ Styles has been vocal about his issue with Paul Heyman, citing him as the reason why Styles' friends, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, were released from the company earlier this year.

At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns made his return after a four-month hiatus from the ring. On the following episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that The Big Dog had aligned with Paul Heyman, shifting the former advocate of Brock Lesnar to SmackDown.

AJ Styles has been on SmackDown for months now. Recently, he had won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. He later dropped the Title to Jeff Hardy after 70 days.

Currently, the Intercontinental Championship picture loos messed up after Sami Zayn's return. Zayn proclaims himself as the real Intercontinental Champion because he never lost it. WWE had stripped him of the Title when he had decided not to compete during the pandemic when shows were emanating from the WWE Performance Center.

At Clash Of Champions, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Sami Zayn will compete for the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match. If the rumor about Styles moving to RAW is true, it seems unlikely that he will win the Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming WWE PPV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates regarding the WWE Draft.