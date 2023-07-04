Possible reason why Asuka became the WWE Women's Champion revealed - Reports

Asuka defeated Bianca Belair at Night of Champions to win the RAW Women's Championship. She was presented with the WWE Women's Championship a couple of weeks later just to be confronted by Charlotte Flair. The latest reports have revealed why The Empress of Tomorrow became the champion again.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Asuka defended her title against Flair in London. Belair interfered in the match to cause a disqualification, so the WWE Women's Champion retained her title. All signs now point to a potential triple-threat match at SummerSlam in Detroit next month.

According to Fightful Select, Flair being involved in the Biance-Asuka feud was planned from the start. The creative team reportedly wants to establish The Empress of Tomorrow as a credible champion again and one of the top stars of the women's division.

The report added that having Flair and Belair as title chasers would only help the champion and add intrigue to her reign. Her longest championship reign lasted for more than 200 days back in 2020.

The 41-year-old WWE Superstar has been on fire ever since returning at the Royal Rumble with a new attitude. Even though she lost to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39, turning heel ahead of Night of Champions yielded great results.

New threat for Asuka's WWE Women's Championship

After Money in the Bank, there's a new threat to The Empress of Tomorrow and her WWE Women's Championship. IYO SKY earned a future title shot after winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on Sunday in London, England.

That means SKY could cash in her briefcase at any point she wants in the next calendar year. She will likely wait for the right opportunity and time to make her move.

A future feud between two of the biggest female Japanese wrestlers in the world would be a banger. They already had a fun interaction on SmackDown about a month ago.

