Possible reason why Drew McIntyre lost the WWE title to The Miz at Elimination Chamber revealed

Elimination Chamber ended with Miz cashing in the Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship for the second time in his career.

The A-Lister is now a world champion on the road to WrestleMania 37, and the decision to book a title change during such a critical phase has surprised several fans.

Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE's Elimination Chamber booking decision during the Wrestling Observer Radio's latest edition.

Dave Meltzer said that the title change happened because it is just a transition to get to another destination. Bryan Alvarez brought up the possibility of Drew McIntyre reclaiming the title on the next episode of RAW. However, Meltzer noted that he doesn't see the title change happening so soon as WWE has another PPV before WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre could win the title back at WWE Fastlane based on the company's booking patterns.

"This is a transition to get somewhere else. Whatever that is, I don't know. It may just be. I don't think it may be that quick (Drew getting it back on RAW tomorrow) because they have a PPV. So, I could see Drew getting it back at the PPV, or he could get it back RAW, you know."

What's next for Drew McIntyre and The Miz after WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?

Advertisement

The Elimination Chamber fallout has made it clear that WWE is pushing two opponents for Drew McIntyre. Bobby Lashley's involvement in the title change at Elimination Chamber makes him one of the favorites to face the Scottish Warrior at 'Mania. Sheamus is also in the picture, and Dave Meltzer stated that both heels would get their respective matches against Drew McIntyre.

WWE will have to continue to build upon WrestleMania's hype after the big PPV, and having compelling angles at the top of the card would be necessary.

Meltzer highlighted several possibilities regarding Drew McIntyre's immediate future:

"Well, they will both get it. It's just a question of when. It's not like the world ends at WrestleMania. They are going to do it. They are definitely going to do it. The question is, you know, do they have Drew win the title, you know, tomorrow, and then defend against Sheamus, and then against Lashley, or in the opposite order, or do they go with Drew beating Miz at Fastlane, and then defend against probably Lashley and then Sheamus comes after Lashley."

The call for Miz to win the WWE Championship all comes down to the company viewing him as a Superstar who can draw heat as a heel. The fans are rightfully annoyed by Miz dethroning Drew McIntyre, and the new WWE Champion also has a proven track record of being a titleholder who can irritate the masses.

Advertisement

"That's one of the things we talk about all the time. They will go in there with the idea that 'Oh, Miz is really annoying and people would get really, really mad at him to be champion' and all that. And there is something to that as well."

Meltzer would later explain that WWE might still be going ahead with their initial tag team WrestleMania plan. The original idea was for Bad Bunny and Damian Priest to team up against The Miz and Morrison. Meltzer predicted that WWE could book Bad Bunny and Priest to cost Miz the WWE Championship in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

However, Meltzer wasn't sure whether that would help Drew McIntyre's stock. The former WWE Champion should ideally receive no help in winning the title again to maintain his credibility as a world champion.

Many different scenarios could unfold in the time to come, but which one do you think will happen? Let us know in the comments section.