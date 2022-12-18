Possible reason why Kevin Owens did not show up on SmackDown this week - Reports

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was reportedly supposed to be present for the SmackDown tapings this week but couldn't make it due to travel issues.

The Prizefighter has been a thorn in the side of The Bloodline for the last few weeks. Owens was the mystery partner for The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre during their Survivor Series WarGames match. He almost managed to pull off an incredible win for his team before his former friend Sami Zayn prevented the referee from making the three count.

Fightful Select reported that Owens was scheduled to be featured during the double SmackDown tapings this week. However, the former Universal Champion could not make it to Chicago due to what is being called a "nightmare travel situation." This resulted in KO being written out of the show and some major production changes being made. Owens was originally supposed to be in the ring facing off against the Bloodline when the John Cena video would be aired.

Owens has had several run-ins with The Bloodline members since WarGames and has managed to come out on top during most of those exchanges.

Kevin Owens enlisted the help of John Cena to take on The Bloodline

This week on SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns asked Adam Pearce to set up a tag team match for the December 30 edition of SmackDown. Reigns mentioned that he would team up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing.

Later in the evening, when The Bloodline was in the ring, John Cena appeared on the Titantron and interrupted them. The Cenation Leader mentioned that KO texted and reminded him that he hadn't competed in a single match this year. Cena detailed that he was happy to partner with Owens to take on Reigns and Zayn. At the same time, he mentioned maintaining his streak of having at least one match for the company every year in the last two decades.

