Possible reason why WWE has booked a rematch between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn - Reports

Much to the surprise of many fans, WWE announced Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's rematch for an upcoming house show. Dave Meltzer has now revealed the real possible reason behind WWE's booking decision ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Fans witnessed one of the best world championship matches in recent times at Elimination Chamber as Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn after multiple twists and turns during the enthralling main event.

WWE has added more layers to the fractured dynamic between The Bloodline members in the match's aftermath; however, Roman Reigns is still expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at 'Mania.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn has been announced for a WWE Live show in Toronto on March 4th

The Samoan star would first have to beat Sami Zayn again, as they will compete at a house show in Toronto on March 4. As reported during the Wrestling Observer Radio, the original plan for the live event was for Roman Reigns to team up with Solo Sikoa to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

As WWE hasn't fully reestablished the on-screen relationship between the Canadian duo, booking a tag team match in Toronto with Owens and Zayn on the same side would not have made sense.

Moreover, WWE isn't worried about Reigns vs. Zayn II happening so soon as it will go down at an untelevised event.

How WWE has benefited from booking Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's rematch before WrestleMania

WWE live events rarely feature title changes, and the same trend should continue when Reigns and Zayn meet inside the squared circle again in a few days in Toronto.

While the company focuses on fine-tuning all the storylines before WrestleMania 39, they are also putting a strong foot forward on the house show circuit.

The Tribal Chief's announcement for the March 4 event has already impacted the sales, as Meltzer revealed WWE sold over 600 tickets within a couple of days, in addition to the 6000 that have already been taken.

Fans who attend the show most likely won't witness Sami Zayn pulling off an upset, but seeing him take on Roman again will be a memorable experience they will cherish for a long time.

