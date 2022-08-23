Possible spoiler on high profile match set to be added to WWE Clash at the Castle

The inaugural WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place in Cardiff next month, and a match concerning one of RAW's top feuds could be added to the card.

According to Xero News, Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in his corner) vs. Edge (w/ The Mysterios) is being featured on one of the promotional posters for the event. This means that the former Universal Champion could take on The Rated-R Superstar on the show, and they'll each have company in their corner.

Xero News @NewsXero The clash poster going round from understanding is to show



Finn vs edge



With damien/rhea in finn corner

And

Mysterios in edges corner



This was the plan 2 days ago.

Damian Priest and Edge are currently scheduled to collide on the August 23rd, 2022 episode of Monday Night RAW in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in a one-one-one match.

This match could accelerate the build-up to a the potential match in Cardiff. Judgment Day and The Mysterios have been feuding for quite some time now, and Clash at the Castle is a suitable place for the feud to reach its climax.

Edge has vowed to put an end to The Judgment Day in WWE

The villainous group was formed by the Rated-R Superstar after he turned heel earlier this year before his WrestleMania match against AJ Styles. He introduced Damian Priest as his first recruit at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

They stated that they were open to new recruits, and later on, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joined forces with the faction. At WWE Hell in a Cell, Edge, Priest and Ripley took on AJ Styles, Balor and Liv Morgan in a six-person mixed tag team match, which they won.

On the following episode of RAW, Finn Balor was revealed as the newest member of the group, following which, Edge was viciously kicked out of The Judgment Day.

The latter returned to WWE at SummerSlam with a vengeance, and on RAW, he vowed to put an end to the group he started. A match between him and Balor would certainly be interesting to see wherever it happens.

Do you think Edge will succeed in destroying The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments below!

