Potential Bloodline member's WWE future revealed - Reports

The New Bloodline took a huge hit on WWE SmackDown following Roman Reigns' return to the Stamford-based promotion. According to a new report, there's an update on a 34-year-old star, who could potentially join the faction.

Last year, Hikuleo's name often appeared when The New Bloodline was discussed amongst fans and critics. The 34-year-old star left New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and there was a possibility that he would be a new member of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership, similar to his brothers, Tama and Tonga Loa.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there's an update on Hikuleo's status with the Stamford-based promotion. The report stated he's signed with WWE and training in Orlando. However, it's the management's decision on when and where to use him as a talent in the company.

As of now, there's no indication of when he'll debut for the company. He last competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in June 2024 in a four-way elimination tornado tag team match.

What has The New Bloodline been up to on WWE SmackDown?

Last year, The New Bloodline went to war against Roman Reigns' original group and CM Punk, who pitched in for Paul Heyman. Despite losing the match, Solo Sikoa remained dominant for a while as he had the Ula Fala.

Moreover, Sikoa lost Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed inside WarGames, as both stars suffered serious injuries. However, he was determined to become the true Tribal Chief as he accepted Roman Reigns' challenge.

The two met on RAW's Netflix debut, and Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to the Original Tribal Chief. Later, a rift was created between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, as it seemed like the duo lost faith in Sikoa's leadership.

Instead, they wreaked havoc on the blue brand in Solo Sikoa's absence, and the dynamic amongst the members changed when Sikoa returned to WWE SmackDown.

Lately, Solo Sikoa has been eyeing the United States Championship on Friday Night SmackDown, and The Samoan Werewolf is busy feuding with Braun Strowman, as they have unfinished business.

