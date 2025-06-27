Potential Bloodline member spotted ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025 - Reports

WWE Night of Champions 2025 will take place in Saudi Arabia, and the card for the event is finalized as superstars are currently in Riyadh for SmackDown. According to a new report, a potential Bloodline member was spotted in Saudi Arabia.
Hikuleo left New Japan Pro Wrestling last year and signed with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the Tongan Star didn't compete on behalf of the company until recently, where he had two dark matches on Friday Night SmackDown.
According to PWInsider, Hikuleo was spotted in Saudi Arabia with the roster ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025. The 34-year-old star was rumored to play a part in The Bloodline storyline and align with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa on the blue brand.
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
It'll be interesting to see if he makes his on-screen debut for the promotion on SmackDown or at Night of Champions.
Two Bloodline members will face each other at WWE Night of Champions 2025
Solo Sikoa went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion when he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut. In his absence, Jacob Fatu became a prominent name on the blue brand and slowly earned a shot at the United States Championship against LA Knight.
Later, Fatu won the title, and Sikoa became a secondary character in the faction he created against The Original Bloodline. Moreover, The Samoan Werewolf got tired of the former North American Champion's treatment and constant interference in his matches.
At Money in the Bank 2025, Jacob Fatu did the unthinkable and turned on Solo Sikoa when Sikoa was moments away from winning the Ladder match. Later, Fatu wanted to put the issues behind him and offered Sikoa a title shot at his United States Championship.
Later, the management confirmed the title match for WWE Night of Champions 2025. There's a possibility that Hikuleo makes his debut for the company during or after this match between the former Bloodline members.